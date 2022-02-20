Best Presidents Day Sales Apple AirTag Stalking Danger Disney Wish Cruise Ship 'Uncharted' Review Big Jet TV Wordle Tips

Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in March 2022

March is a huge one for Disney Plus.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
screen-shot-2022-02-14-at-11-08-22-am.png

Pictured: Oscar Isaac being interesting and charismatic. Premusably.

 Marvel

March 2022 sees Disney Plus unleashing one of the big boys. Moon Knight, starring the internet's boyfriend Oscar Isaac, is tied to phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you're into that sort of thing, which almost everyone is, Moon Knight should be something of a big deal. The series premiere drops March 30.

Outside of that we have the Steven Spielberg directed West Side Story. Which critics loved, but no-one watched at the cinema. We also have that Olivia Rodrigo movie coming out, which I will probably watch because Sour is a really good pop album.

March 2

  • Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
  • Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
  • West Side Story

March 4

  • Russia's Wild Tiger

March 9

  • Weekend Family (S1)

March 11

  • Turning Red
  • Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

March 16

  • Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
  • Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
  • Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

March 18

  • Step
  • Cheaper by the Dozen
  • More Than Robots

March 23

  • Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
  • The Doc Files (S1)
  • Parallels

March 25

  • Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
  • The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

March 30

  • I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
  • Moon Knight (Series premiere)

Every Marvel movie and TV show coming out in Phase 4 (and beyond)

See all photos