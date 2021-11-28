Disney Plus: Every TV show and movie coming in December 2021

Lucasfilm

In case you forgot: Boba Fett is coming to Disney Plus in December.

It's not even that far off, either. If you, like me, are baffled at the rapid passage of time and can't believe it's already December, you'll probably be equally as shocked to hear the first episode of the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett is coming December 29.

It's probably the most exciting thing about a pretty quiet month for Disney Plus. Hawkeye is also continuing if you like that sort of thing.

Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in December 2021.

December 3

Christmas… Again?!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper's Penguins

The Rescue

December 8

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Welcome to Earth

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

December 10

Tron: Legacy

December 15

Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Foodtastic

Gigantosaurus (S3)

Life Below Zero (S17)

Science Of Stupid (S8)

December 17

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

December 22

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

December 24

Encanto

King Tut In Color

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

December 29

T.O.T.S. (S3)

The Book of Boba Fett

December 31

80s Top Ten (S1)



