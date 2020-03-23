Disney Plus: Every show, movie and original to come (plus surprise early releases)

Screenshot by CNET

With the launch of Disney Plus in November, Disney unleashed a vast catalog of new and classic movies and shows to stream, boasting hundreds of movies and thousands of TV episodes from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons and Disney's eponymous studios.

As families around the world came to grips with the coronaviruspandemic and containment measures keeping millions entertaining themselves more at home, Disney accelerated the streaming-release date of its animated blockbuster Frozen 2 and Pixar's Onward.

Frozen 2 became available to stream globally on March 17, compared with its planned release on June 26. The company said the move would surprise "families with some fun and joy during this challenging period." And Onward will be added to Disney Plus on April 3, less than a month after it was released in theaters. As social distancing and cinema closures pummeled box-office numbers, Onward's opening weekend was the weakest of any Pixar movie since the company was acquired by Disney.

There's still more to come. Avengers: Infinity War, for example, is set to be released for streaming in late June.

Generally speaking, you can count on Disney Plus to be the exclusive streaming home for all of Disney's theatrical releases in 2019 and beyond. It also has original shows and films, and a big library of legacy movies and shows to watch from both Disney and Fox. Everything on Disney Plus is rated PG-13 or softer. Anything R-rated that Disney can stream (like Deadpool) will be on Hulu.

This article provides details about when to expect high-profile titles. It also summarizes the pipeline of originals coming to Disney Plus, with timing details if they're known.

Year one library highlights

Marvel will add at least another two movies to the catalog:

Star Wars will complete its full motion-picture library by adding:

And Pixar will round out its catalog of films by adding:

Onward - April 3

Incredibles 2 - July 30

In normal times, you can expect every theatrical Disney movie released in theaters hitting Disney Plus roughly six to 10 months after its debut. During the coronavirus pandemic, though, Disney has been accelerating the streaming release of some films.

Original shows to come in first year

Marvel

Within its first year, Disney will have more than 25 original episodic series and more than 10 original movies, documentaries and specials.

The Mandalorian's second season will premiere on the service within the first year, in October.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Closely tied to events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson character (and his Falcon alter-ego) return as the new Captain America, after elderly Steve Rogers handed off his shield in Endgame. Sebastian Stan's Bucky joins him to fight evil as a duo, and Daniel Bruhl will reprise his role of villain Zemo from Captain America: Civil War in the series.

Hollywood trade publications have leaked other details of the show. It is being written by Malcolm Spellman of Empire, according to Variety, and John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, according to The Wrap. Meanwhile, Kari Skoglan -- known for work on The Handmaid's Tale -- will direct all six of the series' episodes, according to Deadline. Timing: Originally slated for August, but production was halted because of coronavirus.

Marvel's 616

This documentary series explores the intersection between Marvel's stories, characters and creators and the real world. Each documentary will dive into the historical and cultural context to the stories of the Marvel Universe. Timing: Year One

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios is opening its doors, detailing in a multi-episode documentary how the voice cast, directors and artists created Frozen 2. Timing: Year One. This doc was expected to be released in coordination with Frozen 2's June 26 streaming release, but Frozen 2's surprise release in March has raised questions about when this doc will actually be released.

Be Our Chef

This reality competition hosted by Angela Kinsey invites families from diverse backgrounds to join a Disney-inspired cooking contest at Walt Disney World. In each episode, two families will participate in a themed challenge mixing Disney into their family traditions. The finalists will apply what they've learned to create a dish that represents their family in a Disney way. Timing: March 27

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title)

Cinema Relics is an anthology series re-examining beloved films through the props and costumes that made them unique -- drawing from the perspectives of the craftspeople who created them, the actors who interacted with them, and the collectors/archives that own them today. Among the films featured in the first eight episodes are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Tron and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Timing: Year One

Magic of Animal Kingdom

This reality series will follow the teams of more than 1,000 animal-care experts, vets and biologists at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park and Epcot's SeaBase aquarium. Timing: Year One

(Re)Connect

Another reality series, each episode of (Re)Connect will show a family disconnecting in order to address a relatable issue and confront the family's dilemma. Timing: Year One

Rogue Trip

Journalist Bob Woodruff travels the world with his 27-year-old son, Mack, focusing on places your average tourist is least likely to venture. Timing: Year One

Year one original movies

Howard

A documentary about the Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast lyricist Howard Ashman. Timing: 2020

The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title)

Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb; their older sister, Candace; Perry the Platypus; and the Danville gang come back together in an animated adventure. Phineas and Ferb set across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and spirited away to a far-off planet free of little brothers. Timing: Year One

Year two original shows

WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision in the new Marvel Studios series. Marvel has called WandaVision a "mega event series" for Disney Plus. WandaVision will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. With Bettany returning, the series will presumably address how Vision is revived after his death in Infinity War. It will also include Teyonah Parris playing adult Monica Rambeau, first seen as a child in Captain Marvel.

The events of WandaVision will also lead directly to Scarlet Witch's appearance in the May 2021 theatrical film, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision will be "unlike anything we've done before," Olsen said at the Comic-Con announcement of the show. "It's gonna get weird." Timing: Originally slated for December, but production was halted because of coronavirus.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki, saying the show will feature the version of Loki seen in 2012's first Avengers film. Loki appeared to be killed by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, but Endgame's "time heist" plot showed Loki in 2012 snatching the tesseract/space stone and teleporting away. The Loki series will explain what happened to Hiddleston's character right after that, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said. Hiddleston also said the series version of Loki reflects the mischievous version seen in The Avengers, not the reformed Loki seen in Thor: Ragnarok. Timing: Originally slated for spring 2021, but production was halted because of coronavirus.

Marvel's What If…?

Marvel Studios' first animated series takes inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into alternate realities.

Many actors from the MCU will serve as voice talent, and the casting is already hinting at what storylines What If...? will explore. Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman coming back ensure a Black Panther alternate reality with Jordan's villain Kilmonger. In the Thor corner, the Ragnarok team of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Taika Waititi and Jeff Goldblum are all getting back together -- plus Natalie Portman. Another episode will address a Peggy Carter alternate world with Hayley Atwell returning as Peggy and Dominic Cooper reprising young Howard Stark. Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas will voice their Ant-Man roles, and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will be showing up too.

A narrator voiced by Jeffrey Wright will serve as a through line across episodes. Wright's narrator is The Watcher, part of a celestial race that watches over events taking place in the MCU. The Watchers were briefly seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 during Stan Lee's cameo. Timing: Summer 2021

Hawkeye

Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Hawkeye series will see Jeremy Renner reprise his role as the archer, and feature Kate Bishop, who in the comics becomes the next Hawkeye. Exploring the character's time as Ronin, Renner said in a Comic-Con appearance, "I get to teach someone else how to be a superhero without superpowers." Timing: Fall 2021

Ms. Marvel

In the comics, Ms. Marvel, or Kamala Khan, is a teen protege of Captain Marvel's Carol Danvers and is Marvel's first Muslim character to headline her own comic book. Timing: 2021

Untitled Cassian Andor Star Wars Series

Diego Luna will reprise his role of rebel spy Cassian Andor in this series set during the formative years of the Rebellion prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. Alan Tudyk will also reprise his role as K-2SO with Stephen Schiff (The Americans) as showrunner and executive producer. Timing: Year Two

Monsters at Work

Inspired by the characters of Monsters, Inc., the animated series picks up six months after the events of the original film. Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young mechanic who works on the Monsters, Inc. facilities team, dreams of working his way up to the Laugh Floor. Returning cast members Billy Crystal, John Goodman, John Ratzenberger, Bob Peterson and Jennifer Tilly will join new cast members Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Stanton. Timing: Spring 2021

Earthkeepers (working title)

Earthkeepers is a cinematic documentary series profiling people changing the way we see the animal kingdom: conservationists who seek to help some of the planet's most endangered species. Timing: Year Two

Ink & Paint

The documentary series, based on the book of the same name, tells the story of how an unsung workforce of women helped create some of the most beloved animated films of Disney. Timing: Year Two

Other originals

The release timing of some Disney Plus originals is hazy. In some cases, the company has announced plans for originals without any indication of when they'll come out:

She-Hulk series, a Marvel original about the cousin of Bruce Banner who gains super-human powers from a transfusion of Banner's blood (and yes, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo is in talks to appear on the show)

Moon Knight series, another Marvel original abut former mercenary and CIA agent Marc Spector, who has multiple personalities and is imbued with powers from an Egyptian god



A Lizzie McGuire reboot

Big Shots, a dramedy focused on girls high school basketball, starring John Stamos

A comedic puppet talk show, Earth to Ned, with the Jim Henson Company

A Turner and Hooch series updating the 1989 Tom Hanks movie

An untitled Mickey Mouse documentary

A docu-series about people who "embody the Disney ethos," called People & Places

A project about celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, called simply Wolfgang

A National Geographic documentary called Science Fair

This story was originally published April 12, 2019, and is updated as new information is revealed.