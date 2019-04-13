Disney Plus: Every show and movie you can definitely stream

Disney

At an epic three-hour presentation, Disney laid out a vast catalog of new and legacy shows you'll be able to stream starting in November with the launch of the company's Netflix competitor, Disney Plus.

With the massive libraries of Disney -- and, now 21st Century Fox -- shows and movies as candidates for the service, what do we know will be included to stream? This is Disney's official listing of every show, movie and release date that it has confirmed.

Disney has been tight-lipped about specific exclusions from the service. If you don't see what you're looking for here, that doesn't necessarily mean it's excluded from Disney Plus -- it's just that we don't know yet.

In addition, we know that Disney Plus will be an exclusive streaming home for all Disney's theatrical releases in 2019 and beyond, starting with Captain Marvel at launch and subsequently adding Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2, Dumbo, The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and so on.

After years of putting streaming in the back seat to protect its big-budget blockbusters and lucrative TV model, Disney has made streaming its top priority this year, even restructuring the company around it. And it underscores the lengths that Hollywood is willing to go to respond, at last, to the growing threat of tech giants like Netflix, Amazon and -- soon -- Apple.

The following are the titles Disney has confirmed for Disney Plus:

Live-action original shows:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - The 10-episode scripted series, set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical. With meta references and some docu-style elements, it's a modern take on the "classic" from 15 years ago. Show-mances blossom; friendships are tested, while new ones are made; rivalries flare; songs are sung; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide. Timing: Available at launch

The Mandalorian - The first ever live-action Star Wars series, is written and executive-produced by Emmy-nominated producer and actor Jon Favreau, with Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) directing the first episode. The highly anticipated series features an all-star cast including Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, the series follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Timing: Available at launch

Diary of a Female President - Told from the narration of her diary, the series follows a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the United States. Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Emily Gipson (I Can and I Will) will executive produce along with Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Timing: Year One

Marvel

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Anthony Mackie will return as Falcon and Sebastian Stan will reprise his role as Winter Soldier in the new Marvel Studios series. Timing: Year One

Loki - Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki in the new Marvel Studios series. Timing: Year Two

Untitled Cassian Andor Series - Diego Luna will reprise his role of rebel spy Cassian Andor in this series set during the formative years of the Rebellion prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. Alan Tudyk will also reprise his role as K-2SO with Stephen Schiff (The Americans) as showrunner and executive producer. Timing: Year Two

WandaVision - Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany will reprise his role as The Vision in the new Marvel Studios series. Timing: Year Two

Animated series and shorts

Forky Asks a Question - Forky, from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4, is a craft project created from trash, so he has important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? And of course, the deepest question of all, What is cheese? He explores all of these questions and more in a series of 10 shorts. Timing: Available at launch

SparkShorts - Disney+ will be the exclusive home of SparkShorts, the Pixar Animation Studios short film series designed to discover new storytellers and explore new storytelling techniques from across the studio. Timing: Available at launch

Lamp Life - Bo Peep makes a big comeback in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 and she leads the way in the all-new animated short film, finally answering the questions about where Bo was since we last we saw her in Toy Story 2. Timing: Year One

Monsters at Work - Inspired by the characters of Pixar's Monsters, Inc., the animated series from Disney Television Animation picks up six months after the events of Monsters, Inc. and follows Tylor Tuskmon, an eager and talented young mechanic who works on the Monsters Inc. facilities team but dreams of working his way up to the Laugh Floor. Returning cast members Billy Crystal, John Goodman, John Ratzenberger, Bob Peterson and Jennifer Tilly will join new cast members Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Stanton. Timing: Year One

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - The Emmy award-winning animated series will be returning with twelve all-new episodes exclusively on Disney+. This will mark the return of classic characters Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Padmé Amidala, as well as fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. Timing: Year One

Marvel's What If…? - Marvel Studios' first animated series, taking inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory. Timing: Year One

Original documentaries, unscripted programs and live specials

Encore! - Executive producer Kristen Bell brings together former castmates of a high school musical, tasking them with re-creating their original performance in a high school reunion like no other. Emotions run high as the former students face faded friendships, former flames, self-doubt, and killer choreography. Through it all, these unlikely groups of friends—with the help of Broadway's best—just might pull off a standing-ovation-worthy performance of beloved musicals like The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast, Annie and more. Timing: Available at launch

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series - The documentary series chronicles the 65+ year history of Walt Disney Imagineering with parallel storylines of the people, the craft, and the business. Created by Academy Award and Emmy nominated director and producer Leslie Iwerks, series includes exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage from Disney's parks around the world. Timing: Available at launch

Marvel's Hero Project - The series, produced by Marvel New Media in partnership with MaggieVision Productions, reveals the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities. These young heroes have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them as the true Super Heroes they are. Timing: Available at launch

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum's always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems in this new series. Each episode is centered around something we all love – like sneakers or ice cream – as Jeff pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a wonderful world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people, and a whole lot of surprising big ideas and insights. Timing: Available at launch

Be Our Chef - What if your family had the chance to create the next great Disney Parks dish? Hosted by Angela Kinsey, Be Our Chef invites families from diverse backgrounds to join a Disney-inspired cooking competition at Walt Disney World that is positive and playful in tone. In each episode, two families will participate in a themed challenge based on their family traditions and the magic of Disney. The finalists will apply what they have learned to create a dish that represents their family through a Disney lens. Timing: Year One

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title) - Cinema Relics is an anthology series that takes a unique look at beloved films through the props & costumes (now modern 'artifacts') that made them unique - from the craftspeople who created them, the actors who interacted with them, and the collectors / archives who own and cherish them. The show will be hosted by film historian/collector Dan Lanigan. Among the films featured in the first eight episodes are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Tron and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? CINEMA RELICS is produced by ABC Studios, Alternative and executive produced by Jason Henry and Dan Lanigan. Timing: Year One

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 - As never before in its near-century long history, Walt Disney Animation Studios is opening its doors, allowing cameras to capture in intimate detail how the voice cast, directors, and team of artists come together to create Frozen 2. This multi-episode documentary series shows the hard work, imagination, heart, fun and intensity that go into making one of the most highly-anticipated Disney Animation features of all time. Timing: Year One

Magic of Animal Kingdom - In the heart of Central Florida, a team of more than 1,000 highly respected animal-care experts, veterinarians and biologists perform groundbreaking work at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park and Epcot's SeaBase aquarium. Now for the first time, National Geographic will offer viewers an all-access pass into the 24/7 world of the incredible animal caretakers running one of the most advanced veterinary facilities in the world. Timing: Year One

Marvel's 616 - An anthological documentary series from Marvel New Media in partnership with Supper Club that explores the intersection between Marvel's rich legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window. Each documentary will dive into the rich historical, cultural and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe. Timing: Year One

(Re)Connect - In each episode of (Re)Connect, a family will disconnect from their busy lives, devices and outside influences in order to address a relatable issue that's driving a wedge between them. With the help of a specialized expert, each family will go on a unique journey to confront the family's dilemma head on. Can they finally come together as a family to overcome their obstacles…and reconnect? Timing: Year One

Rogue Trip - Renowned journalist Bob Woodruff travels the world with his 27-year old son, Mack, and visits all of the places your average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish, often misunderstood and frequently overlooked corners of the world whose hidden corners surprise, amaze and inspire. This is the family vacation most of us are least likely to take. Timing: Year One

Shop Class (working title) - A new competition series featuring teams of inventive students, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions. In each episode a panel of experts will rate their work based on engineering, design, and the final test of the build. In the final episode one team will be named Shop Class Champs. Timing: Year One

Earthkeepers (working title) - From the award-winning creators of Chef's Table and the producers of One Lucky Elephant, Earthkeepers is a cinematic documentary series that enters the adventurous lives of the people changing the way we see the animal kingdom. The episodes focus on conservationists and the animals they've devoted their careers to studying, diving deep into the personal trials and professional breakthroughs of protecting the planet's most endangered species. Executive Produced by Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn and David Gelb for Supper Club and Cristina Colissimo and Jordana Glick-Franzheim for Wellworth Pictures. Timing: Year Two

Ink & Paint - The documentary series, based on the book of the same name, tells the story of Animation at Disney, and how an unsung workforce of trailblazing women helped create some of the greatest animated films of all time. Timing: Year Two

Original films

Lady & The Tramp - A timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic about a prim and proper house dog and a tough but lovable stray who embark on a series of adventures and, despite their different upbringings, grow closer and come to understand the true meaning of "home." Starring Tessa Thompson (voice of Lady) and Justin Theroux (voice of Tramp), Kiersey Clemons (Darling), Thomas Mann (Jim Dear), Janelle Monae (voice of Peg), Yvette Nicole Brown (Aunt Sarah) and Sam Elliot (voice of Trusty). Timing: Available at launch

Noelle - Nick Kringle (Bill Hader) is first in line to become Santa Claus, but he struggles at every step of the way. His younger sister Noelle (Anna Kendrick) enjoys all the perks of being a Kringle without any of the expectations or responsibility. As the holiday draws near, the pressures of being Santa become all too much for Nick, who disappears just weeks before the big day. Now it's up to Noelle to scour the globe to find him, bring him home, and save the Christmas season. Cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine. Timing: Year One

The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title) - Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, their older sister Candace, Perry the Platypus and the Danville gang will reach a new pinnacle -- Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming service -- when they are back together again in The Phineas and Ferb Movie, an animated adventure in production now. The movie, executive-produced by Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (creators and executive producers of the long-running Emmy Award-winning series Phineas and Ferb), centers on Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue Candace who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers. Reprising their roles are: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Flynn. Timing: Year One

Stargirl - Based on the critically-acclaimed New York Times best-selling Young Adult novel of the same name, this teen coming-of-age story is about Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere), an average sixteen-year-old who is content to fly under the radar until an offbeat and unconventional new student named Stargirl (Grace VanderWaal) shows up at his high school, turning his and everyone else's world upside down, forever changing the way they see themselves and each other. Timing: Year One

Timmy Failure - Based on the book Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made by Stephan Pastis from the beloved illustrated book series of the same name Timmy Failure is helmed by Academy Award-winning director Tom McCarthy with a screenplay by McCarthy & Pastis, and tells the story of Timmy, our quirky, deadpan hero, who along with his 1,500 pound polar bear partner, Total, operates TOTAL FAILURE INC., a world-class detective agency (at least in Timmy's mind anyway). Timing: Year One

Togo - Based on a true-life adventure in the Alaskan tundra, this story takes place in 1925, when an epidemic of diphtheria breaks out in a remote Alaskan town, causing countless children to fall gravely ill. The necessary antitoxin is hundreds of miles away, across treacherous terrain with a massive storm on the horizon. As the crisis grows more desperate, the village leaders realize their only hope lies with one man – Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) and his lead sled dog, Togo. Timing: Year One

Film library highlights, available at launch:

101 Dalmatians

A Bug's Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers



Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia



Television library highlights, available at launch:

Amazing Planet

Andi Mack (seasons one-three)

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K's Exotic Animals

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

Drain the Ocean

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2016, season one)

Earth Live

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things

Kim Possible

Malcolm in the Middle



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Shorts

One Strange Rock

Raven's Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

That's So Raven

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Simpsons

Unlikely Animal Friends

Wicked Tuna

