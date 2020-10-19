Given COVID-19 and the decimation of the movie calendar, it's a pleasant surprise that season 2 of The Mandalorian is hitting Disney Plus on schedule.
By the time November swings around, episode 1 of The Mandalorian will already be available to watch, but November is when we get into the full swing of things. New episodes of the show debut weekly. We can't wait.
If you need a bit of a refresher on what happened in the first season, we've got your back.
Here's everything new coming to Disney Plus in November 2020.
November 6
The Mandalorian – S2, Episode 2
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom – Episode 7
Weird But True – Episode 313
The Right Stuff – Episode 6
One Day At Disney – Episode 149 "Disney Goldie & Bear" (S1)
Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (S1)
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Mr. Magoo
November 13
The Mandalorian – S2, Episode 3
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom – Episode 8 Finale
The Right Stuff – Episode 7
Inside Pixar
One Day At Disney – Episode 150
Petra: City of Riches
Ultimate Viking Sword
November 17
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
November 18
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 1
November 20
The Mandalorian – S2, Episode 4
The Right Stuff – Episode 8 Finale
One Day At Disney – Episode 151
Marvel's 616
Planes
Planes: Fire & Rescue
The Real Right Stuff
November 27
The Mandalorian – S2, Episode 5
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 2 & 3
One Day At Disney – Episode 152
Black Beauty
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
Marvel's Spider-man: Maximum Venum (S3)
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Party Animals (S1)
Alaska: Port Protection
Simpsons Forever
Discuss: Disney Plus: Every new movie and TV show coming in November 2020
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.