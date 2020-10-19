Disney Plus: Every new movie and TV show coming in November 2020

Disney

Given COVID-19 and the decimation of the movie calendar, it's a pleasant surprise that season 2 of The Mandalorian is hitting Disney Plus on schedule.



By the time November swings around, episode 1 of The Mandalorian will already be available to watch, but November is when we get into the full swing of things. New episodes of the show debut weekly. We can't wait.



If you need a bit of a refresher on what happened in the first season, we've got your back.



Here's everything new coming to Disney Plus in November 2020.

November 6

The Mandalorian – S2, Episode 2

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom – Episode 7

Weird But True – Episode 313

The Right Stuff – Episode 6

One Day At Disney – Episode 149 "Disney Goldie & Bear" (S1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (S1)

Disney's A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

November 13

The Mandalorian – S2, Episode 3

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom – Episode 8 Finale

The Right Stuff – Episode 7

Inside Pixar

One Day At Disney – Episode 150

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 1

November 20

The Mandalorian – S2, Episode 4

The Right Stuff – Episode 8 Finale

One Day At Disney – Episode 151

Marvel's 616

Planes

Planes: Fire & Rescue

The Real Right Stuff

November 27

The Mandalorian – S2, Episode 5

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 2 & 3

One Day At Disney – Episode 152

Black Beauty

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel's Spider-man: Maximum Venum (S3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (S1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Simpsons Forever