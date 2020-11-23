Disney Plus: Every movie and TV show coming in December 2020

Make no mistake, December is a huge month for Disney Plus.
For most of you reading this, I suspect the biggest draw will continue to be The Mandalorian, which is halfway through a pretty strong second season.
But this month Disney also releases Pixar's Soul into the wild. Absolutely cannot wait. Unlike Disney's Mulan release, Soul will be free for all subscribers.
Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in December.
December 4
Anastasia
Mulan
Big
Big Sharks RuleMan vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Godmothered
The Mandalorian Chapter 14
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep On Rollin, The Big Good Wolf
December 11
Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
The Mandalorian Chapter 15
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Brave Little Squire, An Ordinary Date
December 18
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory's Reef Cam
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach's World
The Mandalorian: Chapter 16
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Supermarket Scramble, Just the Four of Us
December 25
Soul
Pixar SparkShort Burrow
Max Keeble's Big Move
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
Burrow
