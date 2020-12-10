Disney Plus

Loki, the new Marvel Disney Plus series starring Tom Hiddleston as Thor's brother the God of Mischief, has been filming since January. Months later, we have a trailer -- and it's probably the best thing to come out of Disney's Thursday investor event. Clap your eyes on the stunning footage below.

The trailer starts with events during Avengers: Endgame, when Loki manages to get his hands on the Space Stone. He travels through space and time, causing so much mischief he ends up having to make amends with the Time Variance Authority, basically a bureau that keeps tabs on every reality that exists in Marvel's massive multiverse.

Thanks to the trailer, you get to marvel at Owen Wilson in the MCU as a TVA agent. Loki also stars Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sasha Lane and Wunmi Mosaku. Richard E. Grant is also set to make a guest appearance.

Loki will debut on Disney Plus in May 2021 with six episodes.