When Disney last month revealed what it will and won't have when it launches its streaming service Disney Plus in November, it became apparent that there were quite a few Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles missing. But after a new video released Sunday on Marvel's YouTube channel seemingly cemented the underwhelming Marvel cinematic lineup, Disney Plus announced several more movies and shows by Monday afternoon.

Disney Plus tweeted out what seemed like a never-ending list of launch titles back in mid-October, but said it would only have Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel on Nov. 12. Almost a month after these announcements, Disney Plus then announced it moved up Avengers: Endgame to be available to stream at launch, tweeting the news on Nov. 6 alongside a video of people's complaints at the delay in Endgame being available.

On Nov. 11, with less than one day to go before the launch of the streaming service, Disney added eight more MCU movies. We'll now also be getting Iron Man 2, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, Doctor Strange and a new series called Expanding the Universe on launch day.

From Iron Man to Endgame, see the newly announced @MarvelStudios titles that will be available to stream starting tomorrow on #DisneyPlus—including Expanding the Universe, a new look at the original series coming to the service.



Look out for more titles to be announced soon. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 11, 2019

Beyond the MCU movies, animated series including X-Men: Evolution from 2000, Wolverine and the X-Men from 2009, Guardians of the Galaxy from 2015 and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors from 2018 will also be on the platform. Then there's Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe from 2014, and the new Marvel's Hero Project.

While we expect all MCU movies to hit the service eventually, there'll also be the MCU content being developed exclusively for Disney Plus:

