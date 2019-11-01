Disney Plus

While Disney's new streaming service will only have seven Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies at launch, it has confirmed it will have Avatar. The James Cameron-directed epic will be available alongside the launch of Disney Plus on Nov. 12, it was announced Friday.

"Stream the global phenomenon @OfficialAvatar when #DisneyPlus launches in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand starting November 12," Disney Plus tweeted Friday morning.

Disney Plus also tweeted a video of Cameron making the announcement.

You heard it here first: @OfficialAvatar will be streaming on #DisneyPlus when it launches in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand starting November 12. pic.twitter.com/Xxq3BbZhRE — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 1, 2019

"I'm in New Zealand on the set of the Avatar sequels," Cameron says in the video. "I wanted to make sure you heard the news that the first Avatar will be offered on Disney Plus the day it launches. We hope fans both old and new will take the adventure to Pandora when Avatar starts streaming."

The insanely successful Avatar, which has three more sequels coming, held onto the top spot as the highest grossing film of all time since 2010 until it was surpassed by Avengers: Endgame earlier this year. Cameron congratulated the MCU at the time, tweeting a picture of Iron Man surrounded by woodsprites.

It was previously implied that Avatar would be on the streaming service back in Disney's first demo in April, when it appeared in images of Disney Plus titles on a screen, but wasn't explicitly stated until now.