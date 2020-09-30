Disney Plus has found its Ms. Marvel, with Canadian actress Iman Vellani reportedly being cast as Kamala Khan. The Ms. Marvel series is expected to launch on Disney's streaming service next year as production is slated to begin soon, according to CNET sister site ComicBook.
The teenage Ms. Marvel character first appeared in Captain Marvel comics in 2013, and she can grow and shrink parts of her body.
Also coming to Disney Plus are Marvel Cinematic Universe series on She-Hulk and Moon Knight, in addition to WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye and Marvel's What If.
Disney Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Disney Plus casts Ms. Marvel character Kamala Khan
