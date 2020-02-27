Disney Plus bringing back The Proud Family with original voice cast

Disney

It's time for a Proud family reunion. The Proud Family, focusing on African-American teenager Penny Proud and family, was the first animated Disney Channel Original Series, running for two seasons beginning in 2001, and included a series finale movie in 2005. Now Disney Plus has announced that a new original series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, will be coming to the streaming service, with the original voice cast returning to their roles.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, an all-new Original Series, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus! And the best part? The original cast is reprising their voice roles. pic.twitter.com/zsfIQXd0b4 — Disney (@Disney) February 27, 2020

No date was yet given for the new show's premiere. The earlier seasons of The Proud Family are already available on Disney Plus.

CNET CULTURE NEWSLETTER Movies to music, toys to technology, entertain your brain.

Original producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar are returning, and issued a joint statement. "In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell," Smith and Farquhar said. "It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."

Kyla Pratt will once again voice Penny Proud, with Tommy Davidson as her father Oscar; Paula Jai Parker as her mother Trudy; Jo Marie Payton as her grandmother Suga Mama; and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.



