Disney Plus: Black Widow starts streaming 'free' overnight, plus everything else to know

Disney Plus -- the company's main streaming service, with a deep library of shows and movies plus its own originals -- sometimes releases big-screen movies to watch the same time they first hit theaters, for an additional price. That extra fee is about to be lifted for Marvel's Black Widow, which early Wednesday morning will become available to stream at no added cost for all subscribers (what some refer to as "free," though all Disney Plus memberships are paid subscriptions). Coming up, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise will both become available to stream at no added cost on Nov. 12 -- in the case of Shang-Chi, that'll be the first time it's available to stream at all.

Most programming on Disney Plus -- like Luca, Loki, The Mandalorian, WandaVision and almost everything else -- is available to watch at no added cost. Jungle Cruise, Black Widow and other movies like Cruella were different. They debuted on the service through the Premier Access model, which requires a $30 payment on top of the regular price of a subscription.

But Disney's latest theatrical releases are hitting cinemas exclusively at first, casting doubt on whether Disney Plus will keep this Premier Access, same-day streaming option alive for more movies in the future. Free Guy was released only in theaters in mid-August. Shang-Chi was its latest theatrical exclusive, and Eternals is set to come out only in theaters on Nov. 5.

Also, keep in mind: Disney Plus raised prices this year, and last year it eliminated its seven-day free trial for new members.

All the important details about Disney Plus' movies, shows, prices, deals and bundles are below.

When will Black Widow be 'free' on Disney Plus?

Black Widow is scheduled to become part of the standard catalog early Wednesday morning. New titles on Disney Plus typically are released at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), making that the anticipated timing for Black Widow to become part of the regular streaming library for all subscribers too.

Some people refer to these as the dates they'll be "free" to watch, but everything on Disney Plus still requires a paid subscription.

When is Shang-Chi's streaming release date?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will become available to stream on Disney Plus on Nov. 12 at no extra cost to subscribers, after it was released in theaters exclusively starting Sept. 3. (Jungle Cruise is also joining the regular catalog on Nov. 12.)

Previously during the pandemic, Disney released all its new movies on Disney Plus in some way. A number of new flicks, like its latest Pixar movies Luca and Soul, skipped theaters entirely and were available to stream on Disney Plus at no extra cost. Others -- like the latest Marvel movie before Shang-Chi, Black Widow -- hit theaters and Disney Plus the same day, available to stream only by paying an extra $30 fee known as Premier Access.

But Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is getting back to the pre-pandemic norm of theatrical exclusives. It's the first Marvel movie released only in theaters since Sony's Spider-Man: Far from Home came out in July 2019.

How do I stream Jungle Cruise with Premier Access?



Both are available through Disney Plus' Premier Access model. With Premier Access, films cost $30 to unlock on top of the price you pay for a Disney Plus subscription.

You can purchase access to the films on Disneyplus.com and in the service's apps for Apple (including iPhones), Google (including Android phones), Amazon, Roku and other platforms. The service will automatically prompt you to pony up with your payment method already on file and request that you enter details like a credit card CVV number.

Purchasers are able to watch Jungle Cruise and Black Widow for as long as they remain active Disney Plus subscribers. In this way, Premier Access isn't like unlocking an online rental that expires. Once you pay for a Premier Access title like Jungle Cruise or Black Widow, you can keep watching it for as long as your account remains active.

The price varies internationally in local currencies, but the value of the international prices is generally on par with $30. Taxes vary by country. In some countries, purchasers will need to pay taxes on top of the purchase. But in other countries, like those in the eurozone, the price already includes taxes.

Will Disney keep releasing its new movies in theaters and on Disney Plus at the same time?

We don't know, but for the time being, no future theatrical movies are planned to get same-day releases on Disney Plus.

During the pandemic, Disney Plus introduced this Premier Access model to sell streaming access to new, big-screen movies. It was a way to get the movie out to wider audiences while cinemas were shuttered or open at a fraction of their normal capacity. So far, Disney has released several movies this way: the live-action remake of Mulan, animated fantasy Raya and the Last Dragon, live-action prequel Cruella, Marvel's Black Widow and live-action adventure Jungle Cruise.

But as restrictions have eased, Disney has reintroduced theatrical-only windows starting in August. Free Guy, a sci-fi comedy from Disney's 20th Century Studios, was released in theaters exclusively for 45 days in mid-August. Then Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released Sept. 3 in theaters exclusively for 45 days as well. Though Free Guy isn't expected to stream anytime soon on Disney Plus, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has indicated that Shang-Chi will hit Disney Plus right after the 45-day period in theaters. That sets Shang-Chi on a track to be available to stream on Disney Plus in mid-October, possibly at no added cost.

Typically, before the pandemic, new Disney movies would make their way to Disney Plus about five to eight months after they premiered in theaters.

But for some of its upcoming smaller movies, Disney is simply switching films originally planned for theaters to be Disney Plus originals instead, skipping theaters entirely. This strategy mostly applies to midbudget movies, including Pinocchio, a live-action remake starring Tom Hanks; its Peter Pan reboot; Disenchanted, a sequel to Enchanted that'll have Amy Adams reprise her princess role; and Sister Act 3, reviving the comedy franchise about nuns.

Another wrench thrown into the works is the delta variant of COVID-19. The variant has increased cases and hospitalizations across the world, coming after vaccines had alleviated many moviegoers' inhibitions about crowding into cinemas. Now surveys indicate consumers are again feeling less comfortable going to the movies.

So far, the box office has fallen back some from its highs of mid-summer. And some studios are again pushing back big movie release dates: Paramount, for example, is again delaying Top Gun: Maverick from November until May. It's possible Disney may reconsider and make movies available on Premier Access at the same time again.

What is going to happen when the next Marvel movie, Eternals, comes out in November?

Eternals, a star-packed Marvel movie scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 5, doesn't have a confirmed streaming release date yet. But here's what we know, and some educated guesses about what to expect:

Disney is planning for Eternals to be in theaters exclusively for at least 45 days when it first comes out Nov. 5.

Disney Plus will be the only service that will (eventually) stream Eternals when it does become available for streaming, but we have no real guidance for when Eternals will stream on Disney Plus. It may come to Disney Plus immediately after the 45-day theatrical window, or it may take longer while Eternals is released as an online rental and in other formats first.

Shang-Chi's streaming timing may be an indicator of how Disney will approach Eternals' streaming release plan, but because Shang-Chi's Disney Plus release is linked to the Nov. 12 marketing campaign, it may not be a reliable precedent for how Disney approaches the streaming strategy of its next Marvel movie.

It's unlikely Eternals will be available to stream any earlier than Shang-Chi did.

Eternals could potentially arrive on Disney Plus about 70 days after its theatrical release like Shang-Chi, which would time the Eternals' streaming release around Jan. 11.

Or it could take many months to start streaming. Back before the pandemic, new Disney movies would make their way to Disney Plus about five to eight months after they premiered in theaters. If Disney returns to that norm, it's possible Disney Plus subscribers could be waiting until summer 2022 to start streaming Eternals. (But it's more likely that Eternals will become available to stream on Disney Plus much earlier than pre-pandemic norms.)

Unfortunately, we won't know for certain until Disney officially confirms Eternals' streaming plan, and that likely won't happen for awhile.

Does Disney Plus have a free trial? Or other free offers?



Disney Plus no longer offers a standard free trial. It eliminated its one-week free trial program in June 2020, shortly before the premiere of Hamilton.

But other deals may unlock Disney Plus free (or at no added cost).

For example, Disney and Verizon have a deal that gives a free year of Disney Plus starting on launch day to all the carrier's customers with a 4G LTE or 5G unlimited account, as well as new customers of Verizon's Fios and 5G home internet services. Those who prepurchased a Disney Plus plan such as the now-expired three-year discounted subscription deal can stack their one free year on top of it.

Amazon Music Unlimited is also offering a deal for new subscribers to its streaming music service to unlock up to six months of Disney Plus free.

How much does Disney Plus cost?



In the US, the Disney Plus service costs $8 a month, or $80 a year. The standalone Disney Plus service costs comparable amounts in other countries in their local currencies.

Disney Plus' US price deeply undercuts the $14 monthly fee for Netflix's most popular plan in the US, which lets you stream to two different devices simultaneously in high definition. But Disney Plus allows all subscribers to stream to four devices and access 4K content at no extra cost -- features Netflix charges $18 a month to unlock its premium tier.

Way back in 2017, Disney's then-CEO Bob Iger noted that Disney Plus pricing at launch would reflect the "fact that it will have substantially less volume" than prime competitor Netflix. As the months and years pass, Disney Plus is accumulating a bigger catalog of exclusives and originals. As that happens, it's widely expected the company will continue pushing its price higher.

How much is the bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus?

The company also offers a bundle that combines Disney Plus with (with ads) and , offering a discount if you subscribe to all three of those streaming services for $14 a month. Put another way, you can subscribe to all three of Disney's main streaming services for the same price as a standard Netflix subscription.

A higher tier of the bundle removes the ads from Hulu. The package with ad-free Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus will cost $6 more than the basic bundle -- equivalent to the same cost increase you'd pay to step up from ad-supported Hulu to ad-free Hulu as stand-alone services. The three-way bundle with ad-free-Hulu bundle is $20 a month.

Hulu's prices for its standalone on-demand streaming tiers are going up $1 on Oct. 8, but the price of the Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN Plus bundle isn't changing.

What's the next Marvel show on Disney Plus?

The next live-action Marvel series -- that is, one similar to Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision -- will either be Hawkeye or Ms. Marvel. So far, Disney Plus has confirmed that Hawkeye will debut on Nov. 24, and it hasn't given a release date for Ms. Marvel other than to say it'll be out sometime before the end of the year.

The Hawkeye series stars Jeremy Renner, reprising his role from the movies. The show will add the character Kate Bishop, who in the comics becomes a second Hawkeye; Hailee Steinfeld is playing the role.

Ms. Marvel is also introducing a new character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comic books, the Ms. Marvel character was first incarnated by Carol Danvers, who later took up the identity of Captain Marvel. Then the name was most recently passed on to Kamala Khan, a teen protege of Danvers who is Marvel's first Muslim character to headline her own comic book.

What other shows and movies are coming to Disney Plus?



Disney plans to flood Disney Plus and its other streaming services with shows and movies in the coming years, promising more than 100 new titles every year on Disney Plus and committing to spend $14 billion to $16 billion annually on streaming content across its services within the next four years. (That's about the same size as Netflix's budget now.) Disney Plus itself is going to get $8 billion to $9 billion of Disney's overall streaming budget.

That eye-popping budget meant Disney has announced a wave of new Star Wars originals, tons of Marvel projects and an exhausting lineup of new shows and movies. Disney laid out plans for as many as 20 new Marvel and Star Wars series. For details on them, CNET has deep dives into the announced Star Wars slate and Marvel slate, as well as coverage that generalizes the Disney Plus pipeline.

Disney Plus is also licensing some outside programming, like the popular kids animation franchise Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. Disney Plus struck a deal for the streaming rights to Miraculous' existing three seasons, as well as two more seasons that are forthcoming.

As for big-screen movies, the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed how Disney releases its new movies on Disney Plus -- and the new normal isn't exactly clear yet. At first, simply started streaming already-released movies months earlier than planned, such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2 and Pixar's Onward. Then Disney started ratcheting up the streaming releases of new movies, such as its film version of the award-winning musical Hamilton with most of the original Broadway cast. The Hamilton film arrived on Disney Plus more than a year before its originally planned theatrical date. Pixar's latest animated film, Soul, also went straight to Disney Plus on Christmas Day.

Then Disney introduced its Premier Access model, which sells streaming access to new, big-screen movies for an additional $30 on Disney Plus at the same time they're also available in theaters.

What shows and movies can I stream already?



Disney Plus is designed to be the exclusive home to stream theatrical films, shows and shorts from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Disney's own studio and National Geographic. It also has exclusive series and films, some of which are based on those blockbuster franchises, and others that are original.

With the elimination of Disney Plus' free trial last year, potential subscribers can't sign up to check out the catalog without having to pay first. But an easy way to see what's available on Disney Plus without forking over any money is using a third-party catalog search service like Reelgood.

Disney Plus also integrates programming from Fox. All 30 seasons of The Simpsons are on Disney Plus, it's begun adding X-Men franchise films, and titles like The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride and Malcolm in the Middle live there too. (Disney has also said it'll mine the Fox catalog for reboots too, "reimagining" past Fox franchises "for a new generation" -- a reboot of Home Alone is in the works, for example.)

Generally, Disney Plus houses the entire film libraries of Pixar, Star Wars and its Signature Series and Disney Vault lines of classic hand-drawn animated movies. It has all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies available to stream, with the exception of ones that were made by Universal or Sony. (So, that's why you won't find the Tom Holland Spider-Man films on Disney Plus, even though you can stream Holland portraying Spider-Man in Disney-made MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame.)

Because of previous licensing deals, it'll be a long time before Disney Plus is an exhaustive library of all Disney movies. CNET has a comprehensive list of the major shows and movies still coming to Disney Plus. But starting with 2019's releases, all of Disney's new theatrical films stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

Then there's the big slate of original, exclusive shows and movies for the service.

It's first major original was Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, a big-budget series starring Pedro Pascal that takes place five years after the events in The Return of the Jedi and focuses on a bounty-hunting gunfighter. It's the service's marquee original series and home to viral sensation Baby Yoda, who became a pop culture phenom. Disney is investing heavily in The Mandalorian. The show's budget reportedly approached $15 million per episode in the first season. By comparison, Game of Thrones didn't hit that kind of spending until its final season.

But Disney Plus originals run the gamut. The Mandalorian is a textbook example of a Disney Plus original that feeds off the company's existing franchises. But, for example, a Taylor Swift film that goes behind the scenes of the recording of her Folklore album is one of the Disney Plus originals without any existing ties to Disney as a company. Disney has many shows, movies and specials like this.

Disney Plus has original documentaries, reality shows, competition series, behind-the-scenes features, nature and adventure titles, animated programming -- the list goes on. It's a place for Disney to show off short films from within the company, like via its Launchpad incubator program designed to elevate opportunities for filmmakers from underrepresented groups.

Disney Plus is even starting to stream two-dimensional versions of Disney's virtual-reality shorts.

What devices support Disney Plus?



Disney has wide device support, streaming to phones, tablets, computers, connected TVs and streaming media boxes. The company has global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku, Sony, Amazon, Samsung and LG. That encompasses the makers of:

Roku's boxes, sticks and TVs.

Apple TV, iPhone and iPad.

Phones and TVs running on Android operating systems, as well as Chromecast streamers.

Xbox One.

PlayStation 4.

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung smart TVs.

LG smart TVs.

Comcast X1 set-top boxes and Flex platforms.



What product features does the service include?

Disney Plus can stream 4K Ultra HD content in Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. You can see a title's available formats in any of the Disney Plus apps by clicking to that show or movie's main page and then clicking on the "details" tab. The app for streaming boxes, like Roku and Apple TV, is also designed to briefly flash a symbol telling you the format that you're watching; it appears in the upper right corner of the screen for a few seconds when a video begins to play.

Every Disney Plus account can stream to four devices simultaneously and can create seven user profiles for different members of the household. Each account can pick an avatar of a Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars character, with more than 200 avatars available.

Disney Plus also offers unlimited mobile downloads for offline viewing. Subscribers can download to up to 10 mobile or tablet devices, with no constraints on the number of times a title can be downloaded. The number of titles stored at one time on a device depends on how much storage space is available on the device.

The service is supposed to support English, Spanish, French and Dutch at launch, including user interface as well as audio support and subtitles for library content, with additional languages available for Disney Plus originals.

The app also supports closed captioning, descriptive audio and navigation assistance to help subscribers with disabilities. (In July, the American Council of the Blind gave Disney Plus an achievement award for its descriptive audio, specialized tracks that describe the settings and the action taking place alongside a program's dialogue.)

Disney Plus offers parental controls in the form of kids profiles. You can designate any profile to be in a kids mode, which has a simplified interface designed for younger viewers. These kids profiles limit the library to programming that's rated TV-7FV and G in the US, or the equivalent ratings in other geographic markets.

And Disney has a group-watching feature, which lets you synchronize your stream of any title on Disney Plus with other accounts through the app, so you can watch a program at the same time as friends or family even if you're apart.

Where is Disney Plus available, and when will it launch in new countries?

Disney Plus has launched in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, France, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, India (branded as Disney Plus Hotstar), Indonesia, Japan (a limited launch, for now) and Singapore. It's also launched across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Elsewhere, Disney Plus is continuing its global rollout, in some markets under the umbrella of a new international streaming service from Disney, called Star. That expansion will widen Disney Plus in Japan in late October, followed by South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong in November.

The launch of Disney Plus in Eastern Europe has moved from late 2021 to summer of 2022, primarily so it can be an expanded launch that includes parts of the Middle East and South Africa.

The service first launched Nov. 12, 2019, in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. The initial launch of Disney Plus came less than two weeks after rolled out. Demand to sign up and start using the service caused widespread crashes the first day.

I was watching Disney Plus free through Verizon -- what happens when that expires? How do I cancel?

For customers who signed up for Disney Plus through a Verizon promotion to unlock a free year (or another duration of time free), those subscriptions will automatically convert to the $7 monthly plan once the free period has expired.

If you keep the subscription, it will automatically start charging the $7-a-month rate through your Verizon bill. If you purchased an annual or multiyear subscription prior to redeeming the Verizon offer in 2019, then you go back to the original plan you had.

If you want to keep the subscription but are open to changing your wireless service, you could also upgrade your service to one of Verizon's so-called Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, which include Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus.

If you want to cancel, you should log into the My Verizon customer support portal and choose "Manage Disney Plus," where you should be able to cancel your service.

What about the Hulu bundle? How does Disney Plus fit in with Disney's other streaming services?

Disney Plus is a competitor to video streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Now and Apple TV Plus. It's a paid subscription without any advertising, and it gives customers access to a vast library of Disney's and Fox's legacy content as well as new, exclusive TV shows, movies, documentaries and shorts.

Disney's other US streaming services -- Hulu and sports-focused ESPN Plus -- run on the same tech platform. Disney plans for all three to be individual subscriptions, but it's offering the triple-service bundle to get discounts on all three.

Disney Plus includes all of Disney's family-friendly content and much of its mass-audience fare -- basically, anything made for audiences up to a PG-13 rating. It has content from Disney proper, Marvel, Lucasfilm (so, Star Wars), Pixar and National Geographic. And outside those traditional categories it also offers all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, a feather in its cap from the Fox takeover.

Hulu, on the other hand, is where Disney streams more-adult-oriented material. For example, two series originally planned for Disney Plus -- High Fidelity and Love, Victor -- were moved over to Hulu instead because of their more mature themes. Hulu is also the official streaming home for FX networks. (FX became part of Disney after Disney bought Fox for $71.3 billion.)

For now Hulu will continue to stream content from three of the broadcast networks, as well as its own original series.

And Disney now has full control over Hulu's direction. Hulu was jointly owned by four parent companies for years, but in 2019 Disney bought all the shares of Hulu it didn't already own. That gave Disney the flexibility to offer its bundle discount.