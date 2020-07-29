CNET también está disponible en español.

Disney Plus Black Beauty movie will star Kate Winslet

The new adaptation will hit the streaming service later this year.

Angela Lang/CNET

Kate Winslet will go on a Disney Plus horse adventure, the company said Wednesday, as the voice of Black Beauty in a new movie adaptation of Anna Sewell's classic 19th century novel. It'll hit the streaming service later in 2020.

This story will be updated shortly.