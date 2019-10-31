Disney Plus drama will see John Stamos as an angry basketball coach

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Disney Plus isn't all Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar -- its library will get a John Stamos comedy-drama too. The Fuller House star has been cast as a "temperamental" basketball coach in Big Shot, a 10-episode series coming to the streaming service.

The show will see Stamos' unnamed character getting fired and being forced to take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. It's written and executive produced by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and iZombie's Dean Lorey.

"John is absolutely perfect for this role and we are thrilled that he'll bring his incredible talent and heart to this project," Agnes Chu, Disney Plus senior vice president of content, said in a release.

We don't know when Big Shot will hit Disney Plus, but the $7-a-month service launches Nov. 12 and has plenty of other shows to keep you interested.