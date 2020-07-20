Compared to last month, when it unleashed Hamilton into our homes and eyeballs, August 2020 is relatively quiet for Disney Plus.
If you like good superhero movies, X-Men and Ant-Man and the Wasp is available from August 14. That's a couple of humdingers right there. If you're hankering for more singalong action post-Hamilton then you should watch The Greatest Showman because it is banger after absolute banger.
Here's the full list...
August 7
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men
Howard
Muppets Now Episode 102
One Day At Disney Episode 136
Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140
Pixar In Real Life Episode 110
August 14
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India's Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
Nature Boom Time (S1)
Sam's Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam's World (S1)
Spaced Out (S1)
T.O.T.S. (S1)
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India (S1)
Zombies 2
The One and Only Ivan
Muppets Now Episode 103
Magic Camp
One Day at Disney Episode 137
Weird But True! Episode 301
August 21
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Muppets Now Episode 104
One Day At Disney Episode 138
Weird But True! Episode 302
August 28
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fantastic Four
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Muppets Now Episode 105
One Day At Disney Episode 139
Weird But True! Episode 303
Discuss: Disney Plus August 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month
