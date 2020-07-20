Disney Plus August 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month

Disney

Compared to last month, when it unleashed Hamilton into our homes and eyeballs, August 2020 is relatively quiet for Disney Plus.

If you like good superhero movies, X-Men and Ant-Man and the Wasp is available from August 14. That's a couple of humdingers right there. If you're hankering for more singalong action post-Hamilton then you should watch The Greatest Showman because it is banger after absolute banger.

Here's the full list...

August 7

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard

Muppets Now Episode 102

One Day At Disney Episode 136

Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140

Pixar In Real Life Episode 110

August 14

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India's Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam's Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam's World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan

Muppets Now Episode 103

Magic Camp

One Day at Disney Episode 137

Weird But True! Episode 301

August 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now Episode 104

One Day At Disney Episode 138

Weird But True! Episode 302





August 28

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Muppets Now Episode 105

One Day At Disney Episode 139

Weird But True! Episode 303