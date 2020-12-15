Disney Plus: All the movies and TV shows coming in January 2021

With The Mandalorian hitting its absolute peak in season 2 and Pixer releasing Soul before the end of 2020, December was an absolutely phenomenal month for Disney Plus. In January 2021, Disney is keeping that same energy.
The big release? Clearly the release of WandaVision, the first Marvel/MCU related content in a long, long time. What the hell is Wandavision? Your guess is as good as mine. It seems weird and, in a Marvel universe where movies tend to seamlessly blur and blend into one another, weird is good. I can't wait to see what the fuss is about.
Elsewhere, Disney is releasing Star Wars Forces of Destiny, a series of shorts and Mary Poppins Returns. Also: The first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends hits Disney Plus on January 8.
January 1
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper's Penguins
The Wolverine (2013)
Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20
Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake
January 8
Disney Fam Jam
Ferdinand
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion
Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2
January 15
Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
WandaVision: Premiere
Mary Poppins Returns
Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime
January 22
Wild Uganda
Pixar Popcorn: Premiere
WandaVision: Episode 2
Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches
January 29
Dinosaurs: Seasons 1-4
Epic
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Ramona and Beezus
Texas Storm Squad
WandaVision: Episode 3
Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)