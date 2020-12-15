Disney Plus: All the movies and TV shows coming in January 2021

Disney Plus

With The Mandalorian hitting its absolute peak in season 2 and Pixer releasing Soul before the end of 2020, December was an absolutely phenomenal month for Disney Plus. In January 2021, Disney is keeping that same energy.

The big release? Clearly the release of WandaVision, the first Marvel/MCU related content in a long, long time. What the hell is Wandavision? Your guess is as good as mine. It seems weird and, in a Marvel universe where movies tend to seamlessly blur and blend into one another, weird is good. I can't wait to see what the fuss is about.

Elsewhere, Disney is releasing Star Wars Forces of Destiny, a series of shorts and Mary Poppins Returns. Also: The first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends hits Disney Plus on January 8.

January 1

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper's Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20

Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

January 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion

Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2

January 15

Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

WandaVision: Premiere

Mary Poppins Returns

Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime

January 22

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn: Premiere

WandaVision: Episode 2

Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches

January 29

Dinosaurs: Seasons 1-4

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

WandaVision: Episode 3

Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)