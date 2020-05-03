Disney Plushas unveiled seven new profile avatars for the streaming service to celebrate the beginning of Star Wars Day on May 4. You can now choose between Jabba the Hutt, Darth Maul and a Porg, as well as the D-O roller robot from The Rise of Skywalker, and Captain Rex, a 332nd clone trooper and Bo-Katan from animated series The Clone Wars.
The seven new avatars come in addition to the already available baby Yoda, Mandalorian, Kylo Sen, BB8, Darth Vader, Ahsoka Tano, C3PO, R2D2, Chewbacca, Yoda, Storm Trooper and more.
Disney Plus is also getting a concept art makeover for Star Wars Day. Also dropping on the streaming service on May 4 are The Rise of Skywalker; Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series revealing how the live-action show was made; and the final episode of The Clone Wars.
Discuss: Disney Plus adds Star Wars profile pics for May 4
