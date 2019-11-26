Disney Plus adds 'Continue Watching' so you can easily pick up where you left off

Sarah Tew/CNET

Disney Plus has added a feature that its millions of users will no doubt be glad to see: the ability to easily track how far you've gotten in the movies and shows you're watching. You'll find the "Continue Watching" row in your menu now, with progress bars indicating how much is left in that 35th rewatch of Frozen or that 7th viewing of The Mandalorian episode 3.

Fans complained about the basic feature's absence after the streaming service's Nov. 12 launch, but it's not the only thing that was missing. Only last week did a "resume" button appear on a series you're watching. Before that, you'd have to scroll through episodes until you found the one you'd last watched.

Disney Plus, which seeks to rival Netflix, costs $7 a month. It launched Nov. 12 in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. It hit Australia and New Zealand last week and will come to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on March 31. It's a vast library of Disney's media empire, including content from Disney's own back catalog, Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

