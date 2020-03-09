Disney's Mulan movie reactions hit social media: "Exciting, vibrant, emotional"

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan tells the story a young Chinese woman, Hua Mulan (Yifei Liu), who disguises herself as a man and takes her father's place in the army. The new movie is a more realistic take than the previous 1998 animated film -- causing it to receive the first PG-13 rating given to a Disney live-action reboot.
The movie won't be released in theaters until March 27, but critics got a first look at the film Monday night at the Hollywood premiere and took to social media to post their initial reactions. The responses from journalists are resoundingly positive so far.
Slash Film's Peter Sciretta tweeted on Monday, "It's so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don't expect."
"Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version," Fandango's Erk Davis tweeted. "It's definitely its own thing, which I dug -- a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs."
Mashable's Alison Foreman wrote, "Disney's Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart."
Not all the reviews were positive. Screen Rant's Mansoor Mithaiwala tweeted, "There's a great film yearning to break out in #Mulan, but it's surprisingly bogged down by adapting the animation. It has its moments, but the poor villains and inconsistent action quality results in a mediocre movie."
If you're a fan of satirical reviewer Ben Mekler, he's got a new take for you: "Mulan is shockingly great?? The music really works and there's an action sequence I'm sure audiences will be talking about for a long, long time. Wouldn't dare spoil it but let's just say that Mulan devours a million mile hoagie and if there was any CG used it was invisible. A+!"
