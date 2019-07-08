Disney Mulan live-action remake: Release date, cast and everything we know so far

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney is bringing its 1998 animated classic Mulan to life in a live-action remake slated to hit theaters next year. Mulan joins a list of other Disney classics getting the live-action treatment, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King.

Disney released a teaser trailer for Mulan on Sunday showing Mulan being told she must be a "good wife" who is "quiet, composed, graceful, disciplined." She instead becomes a fearless soldier, saying, "It is my duty to fight."

More details about the film will roll out as the release date approaches, but here's everything we know so far.

Plot

The film follows the story of a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man to fight in the army in her father's place. The remake promises plenty of action and familiar themes and characters.

Release date

Mulan is slated for a March 27, 2020, release in the US and UK. An Australia release date hasn't been set yet. The film was initially set for a November 2018 release but was pushed back in March of that year after Disney reportedly took longer than expected to find an actress for the starring role.

Music or no music?

Some fans of the animated classic were devastated to learn the live-action remake of Mulan reportedly wouldn't feature music, but director Niki Caro later said the team's "still exploring the role that music's going to play in it, but for sure there will be music."

The first trailer for the remake didn't include any singing, which has fans wondering if we'll get signature songs like Reflection or I'll Make a Man Out of You this time around. The movie will reportedly feature instrumental versions of songs from the animated film.

Cast

