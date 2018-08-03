Disney may want to get Star Wars streaming rights from Turner

Lucasfilm

Disney may be in the thick of another battle for Star Wars rights.

According to Bloomberg, The Walt Disney Company has made an inquiry to Turner Broadcasting about taking back the rights to air the Star Wars movies. Turner Broadcasting currently has the rights until 2024 to show the movies on its cable networks, which in the US include TNT and TBS, as well as streaming on the internet.

Bloomberg reports that the inquiry was met with resistance from Turner, citing "two people familiar with the matter." CNET has reached out to The Walt Disney Company and Turner Broadcasting for comment.

The rights were sold to Turner in 2016 in a deal said to be worth $275 million before Disney announced plans to launch its own streaming service. To complicate matters further, a separate deal was cut with 20th Century Fox for the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope, Variety reported at the time.

While newer Star Wars movies can be found on Netflix right now, the streaming service only has them for the "first window" after release. The Star Wars brand is already being positioned to be a big part of Disney's upcoming 2019 streaming service, but Disney apparently wants the ability to air the Star Wars movies at will.