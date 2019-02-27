Disney may be trying to buy more of Hulu from AT&T's WarnerMedia

Sarah Tew/CNET

Disney may be angling for even more control of Hulu.

Disney is holding talks with AT&T to buy the 10 percent stake in the streaming service that the carrier holds through its WarnerMedia unit, according to a report by Variety, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the discussions.

That raises the potential of Disney controlling 70 percent of Hulu, up from its current 30 percent stake, with Comcast as the only other owner.

Disney, AT&T, WarnerMedia and Hulu didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report comes as Disney is on a path toward streaming as a central focus of its business. The company is poised to take over 21st Century Fox, a move meant to gird Disney for battle against deep-pocketed tech competitors pouring money into TV and movies, like Netflix, Amazon and even Apple. That Fox deal would essentially double Disney's share of Hulu to 60 percent.

Meanwhile, Disney is preparing to launch its own streaming video service to rival Netflix. Called Disney+, it'll include new original series from its Star Wars and Marvel franchises, as well as access to Disney's deep back catalog.

To understand Hulu's parentage, prepare yourself for a complicated family tree: Disney, Comcast and 21st Century Fox all held equal shares in Hulu for years, with Time Warner joining the group in 2016 when it bought a 10 percent stake in the streaming service. Since then, AT&T gobbled up Time Warner, the parent company of HBO and CNN, and refashioned it WarnerMedia. That passed Time Warner's minority stake in Hulu to AT&T.

And, again, Disney was already on track to boost its share of Hulu from 30 percent to 60 by virtue of its pending deal to buy most of 21st Century Fox.