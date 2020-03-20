Disney makes Onward available digital purchase, hits Disney Plus April 3

Disney is making Onward available to buy digitally on Friday, two weeks after it hit theaters. It'll also come to Disney Plus on April 3 in the US.
This story will be updated shortly.
The Pixar movie hit theaters on March 6, but the coronavirus forced closures throughout the US.
