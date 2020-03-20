CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tesla factory shutdown Resident Evil 3 remake demo Coronavirus updates MacBook Air, iPad Pro reveals PS5 reveal Eurovision 2020 canceled

Disney makes Onward available digital purchase, hits Disney Plus April 3

The Pixar movie hit theaters on March 6, but the coronavirus forced closures throughout the US.

Listen
- 00:11