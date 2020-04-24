Disney is streaming fireworks Friday night from the Magic Kingdom

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Disney will be showcasing its Walt Disney World fireworks on Friday night, the company said earlier Friday. The spectacle will be part of the firm's Disney Magic Moments effort to keep fans entertained while its theme parks are closed indefinitely during the spread of COVID-19.

Disney will be streaming its Happily Ever After fireworks show from the Magic Kingdom at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

"When night falls magic fills the skies," the Disney Parks Blog Instagram account posted in a story with a countdown clock. "Tonight, join us from home for a virtual viewing of this pre-recorded spectacular."

The Disney Magic Moments website has theme park content, like recipes for its churros, its infamous Dole whipped-pineapple soft serve ice cream and its Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets; virtual ride-throughs of attractions like It's a Small World and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad; a virtual viewing of its new Disneyland Magic Happens parade; and singalong time with the Dapper Dans.

It also includes the new digital series At Home With Olaf; lessons on how to draw Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel characters like Baby Yoda, Elsa, Duke Caboom and Groot; and story readings with Disney voices.