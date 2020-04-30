Disney is reportedly planning a live-action Hercules movie

Disney has a Hercules live-action movie in the works, according to a report. The Russo Brothers, who directed Marvel movies including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers Endgame, will direct Hercules, Hollywood Reporter said Thursday.
The Hercules script will reportedly be written by Dave Callaham, who wrote upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The animated Hercules movie hit the big screen in 1997, with an animated series following in 1998. You can watch both on Disney Plus.
Hercules would be the next in a long line of live-action remakes Disney has been releasing over the past few years, following Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp and Mulan. Still to be released are The Little Mermaid and Cruella.
Mulan is currently slated to be released July 24, 2020 due to coronavirus-related delays, and Cruella on May 28, 2021. Unnamed live action Disney movies are expected in November 2021; April, May, August and November 2022; and March, May, July, August, October and December 2023.
