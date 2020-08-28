Disney is reportedly making a new movie based on Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

Disney Parks

Walt Disney Studios is reportedly working on a new live-action movie based on its Haunted Mansion ride. It'll be written by Katie Dippold, according to The Hollywood Reporter Friday, who has worked on Parks and Recreation, Ghostbusters and The Heat.

The Haunted Mansion attraction is one of the last rides Walt Disney had a hand in designing. It debuted in 1969 at Disneyland, and can also be found at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and in Tokyo Disneyland. Some of the 999 ghosts the ride features are Madame Leota, the floating head in a crystal ball; Constance Hatchaway, the bride; the hatbox ghost; and the hitchhiking ghosts Ezra, Gus and Phineas.

Similar rides called Phantom Manor and Mystic Manor mimic the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disney.

The new Haunted Mansion movie will be produced by the same people who took on the live-action Aladdin movie, The Hollywood Reporter added.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but it's no surprise that the studio could be going after another ride-based movie after the success of its Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise and the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie starring Disney favorites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Disney last released a Haunted Mansion movie starring Eddie Murphy back in 2003.