Disney is making a new movie on Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, report says

Disney Parks

Walt Disney Studios is reportedly working on a new live-action movie based on its Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland. It will be written by Katie Dippold, according to a Friday report in The Hollywood Reporter. Dippold has previously worked on Parks and Recreation, Ghostbusters and The Heat.

The Haunted Mansion attraction is one of the last rides Walt Disney himself had a hand in designing. It debuted in 1969 -- after his death in 1966 -- at Disneyland, and can also be found at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and at Tokyo Disneyland. Among the 999 ghosts the ride features are Madame Leota, the floating head in a crystal ball; Constance Hatchaway, the bride; the hatbox ghost; and the hitchhiking ghosts Ezra, Gus and Phineas.

Similar rides at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disney, called Phantom Manor and Mystic Manor, mimic the Haunted Mansion.

The new Haunted Mansion movie will be produced by the same team who took on the live-action Aladdin movie, the Reporter said.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but it's no surprise the studio could be going after another ride-based movie, considering the success of its Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. There's also the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie starring Disney favorites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Disney released a Haunted Mansion movie starring Eddie Murphy back in 2003.