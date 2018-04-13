Incredibles 2 trailer gives Elastigirl the superhero spotlight

Now Playing: Watch this: Incredibles 2 trailer splits up the superhero family

Disney's Incredibles 2 is making Elastigirl go solo.

The Pixar movie's new trailer debuted Friday showing the mom (Holly Hunter) take on what looks like to be a "vigilante"-esque job in hopes to "change people's perception about superheroes," giving her access to crazy gadgets and leaving her husband to stay home and take care of the kids.

Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) quickly finds himself struggling with Dash's (Huck Milner) math homework, an upset Violet (Sarah Vowell) and baby Jack-Jack's burgeoning powers.

The trailer also teases a look at the movie's mysterious villain and the return of Samuel L. Jackson's Frozone.

Incredibles 2 releases June 14 in Australia, June 15 in the US and July 13 in the UK.

First published April 13, 2018 at 8:46 a.m. PT.

Update 11:29 a.m. PT: Adds more trailer details.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.