Disney includes Gina Carano in its The Mandalorian Emmy awards push

Disney Plus

Despite Lucasfilm stating it would no longer work with her, it has included Gina Carano in its Emmy "for your consideration" awards push for The Mandalorian.

On Sunday, a poster surfaced from Disney, which owns the Star Wars production company, promoting cast members including Pedro Pascal and Giancarlo Esposito for awards contention. Carano is listed under the best supporting actress category.

In February, Carano shared a now deleted post on her Instagram story likening being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust. The post was captured and shared on social media, causing severe backlash and the hashtag #FireGinaCarano to trend.

The same week, Lucasfilm issued a statement saying the studio would no longer employ the actress.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano addressed the Instagram post and explained that she was "inspired by the gentle spirit of the Jewish people going through that time," adding, "[w]hen I posted that it wasn't something that I felt was controversial. It was something that I thought, well, maybe all of us need to ask ourselves how that happened.

"I've got every single big publication saying she's comparing conservatives and Republicans to this and that's not really what I was doing… I have love for everyone. I'm not a hateful person."

Carano reportedly discovered her status with Star Wars on social media when Lucasfilm released its statement.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney Plus. The 2021 Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place Sept. 19, airing on CBS.