Disney delays Mulan to August

Disney

Disney has again delayed the release of Mulan, with the live-action movie now hitting theaters Aug. 21. Mulan was meant to come out in March, but was pushed to July 24 due to the spread of COVID-19. Theaters will begin reopening across the US from July, including AMC, Cinemark and Regal, but Disney said Friday it's chosen to delay Mulan until the month after.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," said Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer, and Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Walt Disney Studios.

Directed by Niki Caro and starring Yifei Liu as Mulan, the movie pulled in strong, positive reviews by critics who got to see it prior to theaters shutting down due to the pandemic.

"Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs -- on the world stage and the big screen," Horn and Bergman added Friday.

Disney was also forced to delay the launch of Marvel's Black Widow until later this year and The Jungle Cruise to 2021. It pushed Artemis Fowl off the big screen entirely and onto streaming service Disney Plus for its debut.