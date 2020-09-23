Disney delays Black Widow to 2021 as Marvel films get reshuffled

Fans looking forward to seeing Marvel's Black Widow movie later this year are going to have to wait. Disney on Wednesday once again delayed the release of the film, now moving it to May 7, 2021.

The standalone Black Widow film, which kicks off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will show Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff fighting a new villain, was original set to hit theaters on May 1 of this year. In April, Disney moved the release date to of Nov. 6 due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Now, fans are going to have to wait until 2021.

Black Widow isn't the only Marvel film getting a new release date. Disney said Marvel's Eternals will move to Nov. 5, 2021 and Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will move to July 9, 2021.

More to come.