Marvel

Just as streamers scored big at the Emmys, there's news Disney is reportedly ringing in the big guns for its upcoming platform.

Disney's Netflix rival, the name of which we don't have yet, will reportedly feature limited TV series based on Loki, the Scarlet Witch and other heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a Variety report Tuesday that cited sources close to production.

Marvel and Disney have not yet responded to a request for confirmation.

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen played Loki and the Scarlet Witch respectively in the recent Marvel behemoth Avengers: Infinity War. Casting for the TV shows hasn't yet been confirmed, and we also don't know if Marvel President Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the MCU, will have a hand in developing the shows, though Variety is suggesting that is likely. Variety also says each series is expected to have six to eight episodes.

Other Marvel heroes on the small screen have been lighting up Netflix -- and fortunately for Netflix, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage will stay on its platform when Disney launches its new streamer in 2019. However, other Disney properties, including Marvel Studios movies, Disney movies and the Star Wars movies are set to hop over to the new platform.

Other information we know about the new platform: It'll be "substantially cheaper" than Netflix, led by Disney former marketing chief Ricky Strauss and feature a live-action Star Wars TV show written by Iron Man director Jon Favreau. The expected cost going into the show is $100 million for 10 episodes, according to the Times.

Recently, Amazon Prime showed how to do well as a streamer during awards season, snagging five awards at the Emmys -- all for comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Netflix scored seven, while Hulu left empty-handed.

