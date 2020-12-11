Disney confirms Harrison Ford will return in Indiana Jones 5, his final adventure

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm revealed a whole bunch of upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies during Thursday's Disney Plus Investor Day event, but that wasn't the only legendary Lucasfilm franchise to get a mention. Harrison Ford will return for the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed.

It'll be directed by James Mangold (the man behind Logan and Ford vs Ferrari), is currently in pre production and shooting will kick off spring 2021. It'll hit theatres in July 2022.

Ford, who'll turn 80 in July 2022, previously confirmed his return in the movie, which was originally meant to start shooting in 2020. Earlier this year, it was reported that Mangold would replace departing director Steven Spielberg. Spielberg directed the previous four Indy movies, starting with 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark.