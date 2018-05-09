CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Disney CEO says Avengers movies might still be in our future

Disney CEO Bob Iger isn't closing the door on more Avengers movies, even after the Infinity War sequel.

null

There may still be Avengers movies in the future. 

 Marvel Studios

If you're already lamenting the end of the Avengers era-- don't get too worked up.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said the Avengers might not necessarily be totally wrapped up after 2019's follow up to Avengers: Infinity War. Disney owns Marvel Entertainment 

"Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie," Iger said during an earnings call Tuesday

Iger said we might also see a new franchise in the future.

Next Article: Duplex, Android P and Assistant: Everything important from Google I/O