Disney CEO says Georgia anti-abortion law threatens filming in the state

Getty Images

Production of Disney movies in Georgia could come to a halt if a new state anti-abortion law takes effect, Disney CEO Bob Iger told Reuters on Wednesday.

Signed on May 7 by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the bill would prohibit abortions from being performed in the state after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law is set to take effect in 2020.

The legislation has prompted a backlash from many in the film and television industries to boycott the state, including Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano, actress Kristen Wiig and Bridesmaids writer Annie Mumolo.

Disney has filmed several recent box office blockbusters in Georgia, including Marvel's Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man. But Iger said the abortion law would make it "very difficult" to continue production in the state.

"I rather doubt we will" continue filming in Georgia if the law is implemented, Iger told Reuters ahead of the dedication the new Star Wars section at Disneyland. "I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully."

If the law takes effect, "I don't see how it's practical for us to continue to shoot there," he said.

Georgia has become a major production hub in the past decade by offering 20% in tax credits. Last year, film production created more than 92,000 local jobs in the state and $2.7 billion in spending, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Iger's comments come a day after similar comments from Netflix. Ted Sarandos, the streaming giant's chief content officer, told Variety it would consider pulling its programs being produced in Georgia out of the state should the abortion ban go into effect.

Disney representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.