Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down

Tim O'Brien/Time

Disney has announced its CEO Bob Iger has stepped down, with Bob Chapek named his successor. The change in chief executive is effective immediately, the Walt Disney Company said Tuesday. Iger will serve as executive chair of the Disney board until Dec. 31, 2021.

"With the successful launch of Disney's direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well under way, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO," Iger said in a statement. "I have the utmost confidence in Bob [Chapek] and look forward to working closely with him over the next 22 months."

During his 15-year tenure as Disney CEO, Iger secured the $7.4 billion acquisition of Pixar from Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 2006, as well as the $4 billion acquisition of Marvel in 2009 and the $4 billion purchase of Star Wars studio Lucasfilm in 2012.

He oversaw the launch of streaming service Disney Plus at the end of last year, which signed up 28.6 million subscribers in less than three months. Disney also owns streaming services Hulu and ESPN Plus as part of its direct-to-consumer business.

Iger was named Time's business person of the year for 2019.

Chapek previously served as chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and has worked at the company for 27 years. Iger said Chapek "has led with integrity and conviction, always respecting Disney's rich legacy while at the same time taking smart, innovative risks for the future."

"Bob Iger has built Disney into the most admired and successful media and entertainment company," Chapek said in a statement. "I will continue to embrace these same strategic pillars going forward. Everything we have achieved thus far serves as a solid foundation for further creative storytelling, bold innovation and thoughtful risk-taking."