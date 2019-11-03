Disney CEO admits they released 'too many Star Wars films over a short period of time'

Walt Disney Studios

Disney CEO Bob Iger has already told us to expect a "slowdown" when it comes to Star Wars movies in the future but now, in a recent radio interview promoting his new book, Iger admitted that Disney went too hard too soon with the Star Wars release schedule.

"I have said publicly that I think we made and released too many Star Wars films over a short period of time," he said, as reported by Gizmodo. "I have not said that they were disappointing in any way. I've not said that I'm disappointed in their performance. I just think that there's something so special about a Star Wars film, and less is more."

Bob Iger has discussed this issue before, saying he was to blame for the initial schedule and the volume of Star Wars content scheduled. After the relative failure of Solo, Disney recalibrated the strategy.

That being said, there's still a lot of Star Wars to look forward to. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently announced that the planned David Benioff and D.B. Weiss trilogy has been put on ice, but the remainder of 2019 will see the launch of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus and The Rise of Skywalker being released in cinemas. It's a great time to be a fan of Star Wars.