Disney Bundle with Disney Plus, ESPN+ and ad-free Hulu is $18.99

You want to skip the ads on Hulu? There's a Disney Bundle for that.

The company said it would launch a new bundle that includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and a version of Hulu without commercials for $18.99. That's $6 more than the $12.99 it charges for the bundle with the ad-based version of Hulu.

The announcement was made during Disney's investor day presentation, which is expected to unveil more sneak peaks at shows and movies coming to the Disney Plus service. The company is also providing updates to its other streaming services, including ESPN Plus, Hulu and its international service, Star.

