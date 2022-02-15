Disney Appoints Executive to Oversee Metaverse Strategy, Report Says

The Walt Disney Company

Disney has reportedly appointed a media and entertainment executive to oversee the company's metaverse strategy. The announcement was made Tuesday in an internal email sent to staff by Disney's CEO Bob Chapek, according to a report by Reuters.

According to the email, Mike White, who was already working for the company, has been named to the new role of senior vice president of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences. In that position, White will "help define how consumers experience Disney's coming metaverse," according to Reuters.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.