Disney announces new release dates for Cruella, Shang-Chi and more big movies

Marvel

Disney has announced its new release schedule for upcoming blockbuster movies, with the live-action Cruella film now releasing in theaters on May 28 and Marvel's Black Widow on July 9. Both of those movies will launch on the same day via paid Premier Access on Disney Plus.

Pixar's next feature film Luca will release on Disney Plus for free on June 18 -- no word yet on when Black Widow and Cruella will be available for free on Disney's streaming platform.

Read more: Watch every Marvel movie and TV show in the perfect order if WandaVision has inspired you

Getting new release dates are also upcoming MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will now release in theaters on Sept. 3; and the Kingsmen prequel The King's Man, which is now coming on Dec. 22.

Also coming to theaters in 2021 from Disney:

Jungle Cruise

The Beatles: Get Back on Aug. 27

Marvel's Eternals

Some of the blockbusters Disney has scheduled for 2022 include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25; Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6; Lightyear on June 17; Black Panther 2 on July 8; Indiana Jones on July 29; Captain Marvel 2 on Nov. 11; and Avatar 2 on Dec. 16.