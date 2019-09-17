Disney's classic '90s Aladdin remaster's 'final cut' version is tweaked for modern gamers

With the Aladdin and The Lion King remakes each raking in more than $1 billion at the box office this year, it's apparently time to remaster the '90s video game adaptations of the originals. The two games, which will be packaged together as one release called Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, will come to the Nintendo Switch, Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC on Oct. 29 for $30.

The collection -- developed by Nighthawk Interactive and Digital Eclipse -- will also include the Sega Genesis and Nintendo Game Boy versions of Aladdin, a "final cut" version and a trade show demo that hasn't been available since 1993. Lion King will get Genesis, Nintendo SNES and Game Boy versions.

"Essentially, the 'final cut' version focuses on making small improvements, bug fixes and difficulty adjustments," a spokesperson for Digital Eclipse said in an email.

"So while the goal was to remain faithful to the original design and experience, the team took the opportunity to make some meaningful improvements for modern players including camera system adjustments, tweaks to sword animations and adjusting bosses for higher difficulty settings."

There's no mention of an SNES version of Aladdin, which was significantly different from the Genesis one and was developed by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami. (We've embedded a comparison video of the SNES and Genesis versions.)

The package will also include a world class menagerie of new features, like the ability to swap between upscaled and original graphics, visual filters, customizable controls, a rewind feature and Blu-ray-style extras.

