Dish's 'Project Gene5is' website teases 5G network launch

Sarah Tew/CNET

Dish's wireless network has long been a question mark to watchers of the telecom industry. While the company has spent billions of dollars in recent years acquiring valuable wireless airwaves, it has yet to turn on a network for consumers. That seems set to change this year, with the company taking another (small) step on Tuesday with the launch of a new informational sign-up website.

First spotted by Axios, the new website is for something called "Project Gene5is" and teases a "5G network of the future" that is "built to release American innovation."

Not much is detailed on the site, with those interested in learning more prompted to hit the "request access" button where you can enter in a name, email and phone number to sign up for updates.

Dish's name also isn't featured on the website, but the company can be found when looking through the site's terms of use and privacy policy.

Known as a satellite TV company, Dish is in the process of trying to become a wireless provider. Last year it acquired Boost Mobile and other wireless assets from T-Mobile as part of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger. Boost Mobile currently runs on T-Mobile's cellular network, with Dish expected to start turning on its own 5G offering later this year.

Las Vegas will be the company's first city when it goes live in the third quarter of the year. Stephen Stokols, executive vice president of Boost Mobile, told CNET in May that "multiple" additional cities will come online in the fourth quarter though he did not say where those cities will be.