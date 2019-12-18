Dish CEO Ergen vows to undercut the wireless competition on pricing

Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

Dish co-founder Charlie Ergen is known for being a poker player. As a witness called by T-Mobile in its trial to get its pending $26.5 billion Sprint merger approved, he laid his cards on the table.

Dish is set to become a new, fourth wireless player, acquiring divested Sprint assets should the acquisitiion get past the 14 state attorneys general suing to block the deal. In testimony Tuesday, Ergen publicly detailed some of his company's plans for what happens if the merger is approved and Dish acquires the Sprint assets.

While he didn't reveal exact pricing, Ergen told the court that his new wireless service will be priced lower than where the marketplace is today, adding that he's "looking forward" to competing with the new T-Mobile that will be created.

On Wednesday morning, Ergen is expected to face cross-examination from the lawyers representing the 14 attorneys general looking to block the deal.

Dish plays a pivotal role in T-Mobile's bid to complete its merger with Sprint. Thanks to a deal brokered in part by the Department of Justice, Dish will be able to run fully on T-Mobile's network for three years while it builds out its own 5G network. Ergen said he'd been negotiating for some access to T-Mobile's network, but the government was able to get him unlimited usage, prompting the Dish boss to tell the court that the DOJ's people "were better negotiators than we were."

Dish, Ergen said, will be able to go live with a wireless offering within 30 days of the T-Mobile deal closing.

Under the agreement, T-Mobile cannot raise the price on Dish while Dish builds out its own network, with regulators putting a "monitor," former Facebook general counsel Ted Ullyot, in place to make sure the companies adhere to the terms of the deal.

As Dish builds out its network, Ergen said, the first city will go live in 2020, and its customers will be migrated from T-Mobile's network. Dish's users will still be able to tap into T-Mobile's nationwide network when traveling to places that Dish's network doesn't cover. Ergen said the networks will be so connected that switching from Dish's service to T-Mobile's won't cause a dropped call.

As for the funds to build out a network, Ergen revealed that the company has received "highly confident" letters from Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank that said they could each provide $10 billion to help fund the building of the new network. As part of the DOJ-brokered agreement, Dish could also work with another company, such as a cable provider, to offer Dish's service.

Dish has been acquiring spectrum for years, spending billions of dollars accumulating an amount that Ergen says rivals the holdings of Verizon and T-Mobile. That spectrum trove, which has deadlines imposed by the Federal Communications Commission to use it or risk losing it, made Dish an interesting partner for the DOJ, which was looking for a fourth carrier to replace Sprint.

As part of the deal with T-Mobile, Dish will acquire additional low-band 800MHz spectrum that Sprint currently uses, though it won't get that spectrum for three years.

The lack of use of this spectrum has led some to question Ergen's motives and whether Dish can be counted on to be a true wireless competitor.

When asked if the company can be trusted to build out a 5G network, Ergen cited potential fines and lost spectrum, saying that "it'd be financial suicide" if the company failed to meet the guidelines, and that Dish is "not suicidal."