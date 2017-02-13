Dish will let you watch 'Planet Earth II' in 4K

Jesse Grant

This might be the closest you'll get to a lemur. Dish is launching a 4K channel to broadcast nature series "Planet Earth II," the company said Monday.

"Planet Earth II," narrated by Sir David Attenborough, is the follow up to 2006's "Planet Earth." It will be simulcast on BBC America, AMC and SundanceTV, on Saturdays starting February 18 and running through March 25.

"We've heard our customers ask for more 4K content, so we're making every effort to deliver this programming to households as its availability grows," said Vivek Khemka, Dish's executive vice president and chief technology officer.

If you're on Dish but don't get BBC America, Dish is offering a free preview of the channel from February 14 through March 30, which includes the 4K and HD versions of "Planet Earth II," for free. In order to watch the 4K version, customers need a 4K-enabled Hopper 3 set-top box and a 4K television.