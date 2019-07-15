Dish launches 4K streaming stick AirTV Mini, with access to Netflix, Sling TV

AirTV Mini

AirTV, a subsidiary of satellite broadcaster Dish Network, on Monday introduced AirTV Mini, a 4K streaming stick that lets users access Sling TV, Netflix and over-the-air channels in one place. AirTV Mini is powered by Android TV and costs $79.99.

Users can plug the device into their television's HDMI port to access the Sling TV app, with which Netflix is integrated. They can also access apps from Google Play, as well as over-the-air channels when AirTV Mini is combined with the AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner and an over-the-air antenna.

AirTV Mini features a button for accessing Google Assistant on the remote, as well as one for launching the Netflix app. There's also a Sling TV shortcut button and voice search button.

New and eligible Sling TV customers can get the AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner and indoor antenna for free after prepaying for three months of Sling TV.