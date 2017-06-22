Stream music around your house with Dish Music

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Dish has officially launched its multiroom music service, which lets subscribers use their Hopper 2 or Hopper 3 recorders and Joeys to stream music around the house.

The Dish Music app, a reskinning of the existing Play-Fi app, is available from today and lets you stream to Dish products as well as speakers from dozens of other manufacturers.

Play-Fi is a competitor to Sonos and Chromecast Audio and lets you stream from services such as Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Amazon Music and SiriusXM. It also lets you stream music from a phone or PC at resolutions up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Speakers and components are available from manufacturers such as Klipsch, Onkyo, Pioneer, McIntosh and Polk.

Dish first previewed Play-Fi technology back at CES 2016 when it had a Hopper streaming to a Polk sound bar at the company's stand, but at the time had nothing official to announce.