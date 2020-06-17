Dish deal to acquire Boost from T-Mobile set to close July 1

Angela Lang/CNET

Satellite TV provider Dish Network looks set to close its $5 billion deal with the new T-Mobile on July 1, according to a filing Wednesday with the SEC. Under the deal, which allowed for the $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, Dish is acquiring Sprint's prepaid mobile carrier Boost Mobile as well as Sprint's 800MHz wireless spectrum to help it build a 5G network.

The T-Mobile-Sprint merger was only permitted by the Justice Department when Dish said it would acquire Sprint's mobile assets to become a fourth carrier to compete with AT&T, Verizon and the new T-Mobile.

Dish is paying $1.4 billion for the prepaid business and $3.6 billion for the spectrum.

"With the close of T-Mobile and Sprint, Dish is one step closer to becoming the nation's fourth facilities-based wireless carrier," Dish Senior Vice President Jeff Blum said in April when the merger cleared. "We are eager to welcome Boost customers, employees and dealers."

Blum added that Dish is "committed to bringing full, standalone 5G to America."