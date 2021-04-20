Discord reportedly ends talks for $10B acquisition by Microsoft

The Xbox Series X may already have limited access to Discord's multi-platform voice chat service, but don't expect it to replace Xbox Live chat anytime soon. Negotiations for a Microsoft acquisition of Discord have ceased, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Reports that Discord was seeking a buyer surfaced in late March, with Microsoft being named as the potentially interested party. That deal would have seen the chat app sold for at least $10 billion, a full $3 billion more than what it was valued at after raising $100 million in funding last December.

Instead, the Wall Street Journal reports that Discord will consider an initial public offering at some point in the future. That could still prove quite lucrative for the chat service, which has grown significantly over the course of the coronavirus pandemic -- doubling its monthly user base to more than 140 million active accounts.

At least for users, that means Discord's multi-platform functionality isn't likely going anywhere. It also might not bode well for Microsoft's limited Xbox integration of the app, which only shows other users when players are online but doesn't allow Xbox users to actively join voice or text chats.

Neither Microsoft nor Discord immediately responded to requests for comment.