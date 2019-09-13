Discord drops Nitro Games catalog, citing lack of gamer interest

Discord

Discord is dropping its Nitro Games catalog next month, writing in a blog post on Friday that it is making the move because most of its users weren't playing the subscription service's games.

"We learned a lot from all of you over the last year," the company wrote. "Through your valuable feedback, it became clear that while we and some of you love these games, the truth is, the vast majority of Nitro subscribers didn't play them."

As a result, Discord says it will remove the service on Oct. 15 with refunds being offered to those who want to cancel their Nitro subscriptions. Those who have purchased games on Discord or Nitro Game Perks will still be able to play or use them.

The subscription game business is in the midst of seeing a large expansion of competition. This week Apple announced it will begin offering its Arcade service on Sept. 19 for $4.99 per month, with Google similarly teasing plans to launch its own games subscription service called Play Pass in the near future.

Microsoft, meanwhile, already offers its own game subscription for Xbox, and soon PC, called Xbox Game Pass.

Discord, which topped 250 million users on its platform earlier this year, says its main service will remain free. The company says it is working to find other ways to boost the value of its $10-per-month Nitro plan, recently adding new features such as doubling the upload size to 100MB and higher quality streams.