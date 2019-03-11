DirecTV Now to add HBO, raise prices by $10 a month, report says

NurPhoto/Getty Images

DirecTV Now customers could soon be paying $10 more per month in exchange for HBO.

AT&T is swapping their current DirecTV Now packages with two new ones, Cord Cutters News reported last week. They'll reportedly be called DirecTV Now Plus, which will have more than 40 channels for $50 a month, and DirecTV Now Max, which will have more than 50 channels for $70 a month. HBO will be added to both packages, according to the story.

Subscribers will get emails about the $10 price hike on March 12, and their bills will go up the following month, according to Cord Cutters News.

Current DirecTV Now customers can reportedly keep the packages they have now, but will also start paying $10 more per month. If you unsubscribe, you likely won't be able to resubscribe to the previous DirecTV Now packages.

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.